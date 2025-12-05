The 9th luxury car has been won in the Bakcell lottery!

The winner of the next draw in the innovation leader Bakcell’s mega lottery has been announced! This week’s Zeekr 001 car has been awarded to Leyla Fataliyeva.

Even more spectacular prizes await our subscribers! In the coming weeks, 4 more Zeekr 001 cars will be awarded, and in the grand finale, the long-awaited Porsche Cayenne will find its lucky owner.

You too can win a luxury car with just 1 AZN! Buy your “Chance” package now and multiply your chances of winning!

“Chance” packages:

• 1 AZN “Chance” package – 3 chances → *3#YES

• 5 AZN “Chance” package – 25 chances → *25#YES

• 20 AZN “Chance” package – 150 chances → *155#YES

In total, 9 people have won a Zeekr 001 and 62 people have won an iPhone 17 in Bakcell’s lottery through artificial intelligence selection.

For more details: lotereya.bakcell.com

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company. Today, the company serves over 3 million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecom services. As one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the country's economy, Bakcell contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, high technology, and construction industries.