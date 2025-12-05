Uzbekistan reveals $1.5B portfolio of joint energy projects with UAE’s Masdar

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 5. Uzbekistan has implemented six major energy projects worth a total of $1.5 billion in partnership with the UAE’s Masdar in recent years, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

This progress was emphasized during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s meeting with a delegation from the United Arab Emirates, led by Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei."

It was further highlighted that cooperation between the two nations continues to expand. Recently, a new solar power plant and energy storage system were commissioned in the Bukhara region. Concurrently, construction has commenced on similar facilities in the Kashkadarya region, with investments exceeding $600 million."

The meeting also served as a platform for discussions on strengthening the Uzbek-Emirati strategic partnership. Key topics included the advancement of joint initiatives in energy, mining and metallurgy, transport and logistics, the food industry, and other critical sectors.

Representatives of leading Emirati companies provided President Mirziyoyev with an update on forthcoming projects, including the construction of a wind power plant, new energy storage systems, the development of hydropower facilities, and the ongoing work on wastewater treatment infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the overall project portfolio between Uzbekistan and the UAE has reached $20 billion, reflecting the scale and depth of bilateral cooperation.