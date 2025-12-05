Azerbaijan, Russia's Tatarstan weigh up efforts to mint joint industrial zone (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The work carried out within the framework of the creation of a joint industrial zone with Russia's Tatarstan was discussed during the meeting of Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov with a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan Oleg Korobchenko, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting shone a light on the wide-open doors for bolstering economic and trade ties with Tatarstan, fostering partnership relations among business circles, and organizing joint production.

Prospects for the development of cooperation in trade, industry, energy, logistics, education, healthcare, and other areas, as well as holding the next meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tatarstan, were also discussed.

The parties looked over the results brought about by the project for producing vehicles and other initiatives carried out.

