Baku Creative Week showcases unity of OIC family – Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Baku Creative Week demonstrates the unity of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) family of countries, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Saadat Yusifova said at a press conference dedicated to the upcoming "OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week 2025", Trend reports

This year, Azerbaijan is proud to host the OIC Cultural Festival for the first time. The event will serve not only as a vibrant cultural celebration but also as a crucial platform for the development of creative industries and the enhancement of international cooperation. It stands as a clear testament to Azerbaijan’s commitment to the values of multiculturalism, cultural diversity, and openness," she explained.

Azerbaijan continues to position itself as a hub for transforming creative ideas into tangible products, where young talents receive the necessary support, and cultural projects gain international recognition," she added.

The festival embodies the unity of the OIC member states, fostering solidarity and creating new opportunities for collaboration in the creative sectors. Its primary objective is to support emerging talent, expand the regional creative market, and stimulate industrial growth. Ultimately, the festival will unite the region's creative forces, providing a platform for innovative ideas, international projects, and cultural dialogue," Yusifova noted.

The festival will be held from October 5 through 12 with the organizational support of the OIC, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

Guests from more than 50 countries will take part in Baku Creative Week, including government officials, representatives of international organizations, prominent figures in science, culture, and the arts, as well as experts in the field of creative industries. More than 5,000 participants are expected to attend. The festival program includes panel discussions, screenings, exhibitions, and other events dedicated to cinema, theater, fashion, design, music, gaming technologies, digital creativity, and startups, which will contribute to the promotion of Azerbaijan's creative industries ecosystem on a global scale.

The festival will feature a high-level meeting of the ministers of culture of the OIC member states, the "Cultural and Creative Industries Forum" (MYFORUM), "Creative Village": Cultural and Creative Industries Exhibition (MYEXPO), the "Baku Cinema Breeze - 2025" international cinema program, "Eastern Fashion Show" - presentations by young and famous designers from the OIC countries, an international summit on gaming technologies (G-HUB), as well as various cultural projects in the fields of theatre, music, dance and animation.

The festival, held by the OIC since 2019 in various member countries, aims to deepen cooperation in the field of culture and creative industries, strengthen humanitarian ties, showcase the cultural heritage of participating states, and promote contemporary art.

Hosting this event for the first time, Azerbaijan will once again demonstrate its growing role in the international cultural arena and its contribution to the development of traditions of multiculturalism, dialogue, and cooperation in the region. Among the main themes of the festival are the development of intercultural dialogue and the promotion of tolerance, peace, and respect for diversity. In addition, there are plans to encourage joint projects in the fields of economics, education, science, and tourism, build sustainable partnerships between participating countries, and strengthen the integration of creative industries into the global economy.

