Azerbaijani delegation attends military exercises in Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Azerbaijani delegation participated as observers in the “Adaptive Interaction 2025” multinational civil-military cooperation (CIMIC) exercise held in the Veneto region, Italy, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Within the exercise, the Chief of the Media and Public Affairs Department of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel Anar Eyvazov, met with NATO’s Multinational CIMIC Group and 7th CIMIC Regiment Commander, Colonel Piero Furlan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the effective use of CIMIC units in NATO operations.

Colonel A.Eyvazov highlighted the measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army to protect the civilian population and infrastructure during the 44-day Patriotic War, which resulted in the Victory of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as during the anti-terror and other military operations.

Then the Azerbaijani delegation took part in the Distinguished Visitors Day of the multinational exercise.

Under the exercise scenario, the distinguished visitors observed the execution of tasks on establishing interaction with various civilian authorities and institutions in the operational area, providing them with necessary support, and analyzing factors affecting the course of military operations.

Overall, the exercise that involved 200 participants of CIMIC units from 12 NATO allied and partner countries was assessed positively.