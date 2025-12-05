Baku's OIC Festival shines light on cultural diversity, unity in Islamic world - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The “OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025” is more than just a series of events; it is a true celebration of cultural diversity, shared heritage, and solidarity across the Islamic world, Hussein Ghazawi, Director of the Culture Department of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) General Secretariat, said at a press conference on the upcoming festival, Trend reports.

“We are pleased to see broad participation from OIC member states, as well as the coming together under one roof of OIC structures and representatives of the creative industries from across the Muslim world. Such extensive representation once again highlights the importance of cultural diplomacy and the strength of our shared values,” he said.

The festival will take place in Baku from October 5 through 12 with organizational support from the OIC, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

The Creative Week will host guests from over 50 countries, including government officials, representatives of international organizations, prominent figures in science, culture, and arts, and experts in creative industries. More than 5,000 participants are expected to attend panel discussions, screenings, exhibitions, and other events focused on cinema, theater, fashion, design, music, gaming, digital creativity, and startups, aimed at promoting Azerbaijan’s creative industries ecosystem on a global scale.

During the festival, high-level meetings of culture ministers from OIC member states will take place, alongside the “Cultural and Creative Industries Forum” (MYFORUM), the “Creative Village: Cultural and Creative Industries” exhibition (MYEXPO), the international film program Baku Cinema Breeze – 2025, the “Eastern Fashion Show” featuring young and renowned designers from OIC countries, the international gaming summit (G-HUB), and various cultural projects in theater, music, dance, and animation.

Since 2019, the OIC has held this festival in different member countries to strengthen cooperation in culture and creative industries, reinforce humanitarian ties, showcase the cultural heritage of member states, and promote contemporary art.

By hosting the festival for the first time, Azerbaijan will again demonstrate its growing role on the international cultural stage and its contribution to promoting multiculturalism, dialogue, and regional cooperation. Key themes of the festival include fostering intercultural dialogue, promoting tolerance, peace, and respect for diversity, encouraging collaborative projects in the economy, education, science, and tourism, building sustainable partnerships between member countries, and integrating creative industries into the global economy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel