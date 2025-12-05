Azerbaijan to establish system ensuring installment customs payments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. A system to ensure installment payment of customs duties will be established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "Reliable Partner Concept," approved by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Accordingly, financial sustainability mechanisms for reliable partners in Azerbaijan will be strengthened.

From 2026 through 2028, the Cabinet of Ministers, together with the State Customs Committee, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Economy, will work to form a regulatory legal framework regulating the installment payment of customs payments and establish a flexible and transparent system ensuring the installment payment of customs payments.

