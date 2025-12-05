Azerbaijan approves “Reliable Partner Concept” as state support mechanism - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan has officially approved the “Reliable Partner Concept” to enhance the effectiveness and transparency of state support for entrepreneurship and ensure sustainable economic development, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree formalizing the initiative.

The decree outlines that the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan will coordinate and oversee the implementation of measures under the concept. The Cabinet is also required to provide the President with an annual report on the progress of these measures and address other issues arising from the decree.

The monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of the concept will be carried out by the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms under the direction of the Cabinet of Ministers.