Uzbekistan, China to launch $1B worth of geology and agriculture projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 5. Uzbekistan and China are rolling up their sleeves to kick off new projects in geology and agriculture, with a hefty price tag of $1 billion on the table, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

This was announced during a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Long Yuxiang, Chairman of the China International Cultural Communication Center.

The parties also discussed ways to further deepen Uzbek-Chinese relations within the framework of their all-weather strategic partnership in the new era, as well as to strengthen cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The significant contribution of the Center to enhancing multi-dimensional cooperation between the two countries was noted.

It was noted that a number of joint initiatives have already been successfully implemented in infrastructure development, investment cooperation, and the green economy.

The China International Cultural Communication Center, founded in 1984, has established cultural, scientific, and educational ties with more than 160 countries worldwide and operates three international representative offices.

