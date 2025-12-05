Uzbekistan calls for accelerated progress on Kambarata-1 hydropower project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 5. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev highlighted the importance of deepening cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in the hydropower sector and accelerating the implementation of joint regional projects, particularly the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

These issues were emphasized during President Mirziyoyev’s meeting with Taalaybek Ibraev, Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The sides also reviewed the prospects for further strengthening Uzbek-Kyrgyz relations of friendship, good neighborliness, and strategic partnership, including enhanced cooperation in the energy sector. Both parties noted with satisfaction the positive momentum in bilateral relations: since the beginning of the year, trade has grown by 17%, freight transportation continues to expand, and joint projects in priority economic sectors are being successfully implemented.

Mutually beneficial cooperation has been established in the energy sphere as well. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan maintain stable electricity supplies and transit operations while working together on promising initiatives in green energy.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan reached $787.3 million from January through October 2025, reflecting 16.7% growth compared to the same period in 2024, when trade amounted to $674.4 million.

