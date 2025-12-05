Azerbaijan set to roll out "Immediate release" system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. "Immediate release" system will be implemented for import-export transactions carried out by trusted partners in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "Reliable Partner Concept", approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

From 2026 through 2028, the State Customs Committee, together with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the Ministry of Economy, will carry out the formation of a regulatory legal framework for the implementation of the "Immediate release" system for import-export operations carried out by reliable partners, the formation of a technical and management infrastructure for the implementation of the "Immediate release" system, the formation of a technical and management infrastructure for the implementation of the "Immediate release" system, and the full implementation of the "Immediate release" system.