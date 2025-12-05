Rosatom plans to develop multi-purpose research reactor in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 5. Russia and Kazakhstan are working together on the development of a multi-purpose research reactor, Trend reports via Rosatom.

Rosatom Technologies Construction (RTC) and the Institute of Nuclear Physics of Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop the project, which will include the construction of the reactor and a complex of laboratories. The MoU also aims to expand cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Ilya Vergizaev, CEO of RTC, emphasized that the initiative to construct a research reactor in Kazakhstan will necessitate comprehensive collaboration among all pertinent domestic entities.

Earlier in November, TVEL Fuel Company, a subsidiary of Rosatom, and Kazakhstan’s National Nuclear Center signed a memorandum of intent focused on scientific, technical, and commercial cooperation in radioactive waste management and the decommissioning of nuclear and radiation-hazardous facilities.

The inaugural nuclear facility in Kazakhstan is set to be advanced with the strategic collaboration of Rosatom.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel