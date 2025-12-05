Azerbaijan set to introduce new support mechanism for SMEs in 2026-2028

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan will develop an additional support mechanism for micro and small entrepreneurs (MSMEs) for 2026-2028, Trend reports.

This measure is reflected in the “Reliable Partner Concept,” approved by a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

The Cabinet of Ministers, together with the State Customs Committee, the Ministry of Economy, and the Ministry of Finance, will study preferential mechanisms based on international experience. This work will consider changes in exemption thresholds for customs payments during import and export operations involving certain categories of goods.

The decree will also define the scope of applying customs payment exemptions, form the necessary regulatory framework, and ensure the practical implementation of this preferential mechanism.