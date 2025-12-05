Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees growth in private tax revenues for 11M2025
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan recorded 233 million manat ($137 million) in tax revenues from January–November 2025. The region saw a 14.9% increase compared to last year. Private-sector taxes alone reached 166.6 million manat ($98 million).
