Azerbaijan plans construction of several vocational education institutions - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan will construct multiple vocational education institutions (VEIs) and carry out major renovations of existing ones to meet modern standards, Trend reports.

According to a decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on additional measures to strengthen the potential of the vocational education system, 21 new VEIs will be built, and two existing institutions will undergo significant renovations between 2026 and 2030.

The decree emphasizes that high-quality vocational education, which develops skills aligned with labor market demands, plays a crucial role in increasing employment levels and labor productivity. The importance of initiatives in this sector has been highlighted in several recent documents, including the “Social and Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan” for 2022-2026, approved by a presidential decree dated July 22, 2022.

The country’s dynamic development and changing labor market demands require modern VEIs with up-to-date infrastructure and teaching resources. Establishing these institutions will help prepare qualified specialists in various fields, enhancing the overall contribution of vocationally trained personnel to the labor market.

Under the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with approving a plan for strengthening the potential of the vocational education system within four months and reporting to the President on its implementation. The Ministry of Science and Education will finalize the list of VEIs for construction and renovation and prepare a detailed allocation of the required funding to be submitted to the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan within one month.

The State Oil Fund is mandated to allocate the requisite fiscal resources for the execution of the decree within its annual budgetary frameworks.