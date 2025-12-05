Azerbaijan set to introduce "two-tier goods release system"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. A "two-tier goods release system" will be introduced in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "Reliable Partner Concept," approved by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

From 2026 through 2028, the Cabinet of Ministers, together with the State Customs Committee, the Ministry of Economy, and the Ministry of Finance, will study international experience in the application of a two-tier release system in the process of paying customs duties of reliable partners, form a regulatory legal framework for the two-stage release of goods, and implement the two-tier release system in relation to reliable partners.

