Uzbekistan, ACWA Power take green energy and grid expansion to next level

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 5. Uzbekistan and ACWA Power discuss joint green energy projects and transmission initiatives, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The discussions were held during the meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a Saudi business delegation led by Muhammad Abunayan, Co-Chair of the Uzbek–Saudi Business Council and CEO of ACWA Power.

The discussions coincided with the official launch of several major energy initiatives in Uzbekistan, executed in collaboration with ACWA Power. On this day, four wind farms, collectively generating 752 MW, were successfully integrated into the national grid. Concurrently, the construction of five additional power plants, with a combined capacity of 2.3 GW, commenced, alongside the development of a 300 MW energy storage system in the Karakalpakstan and Bukhara regions.

Meanwhile, work began on a 1,790-kilometer, 500 kV transmission line connecting the Samarkand and Tashkent regions, as well as Karakalpakstan and Bukhara. This represents one of the country's largest and most ambitious grid expansion projects to date.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev underscored that ACWA Power has emerged as a key strategic investor in Uzbekistan’s transition to green energy, noting the swift and dynamic progress of their partnership. The meeting also explored opportunities to deepen cooperation across several other sectors, including transport infrastructure, ICT, healthcare, and agriculture, forming part of a broader economic engagement agenda.

ACWA Power's total investment commitment in Uzbekistan exceeds $7.5 billion, encompassing both currently operational projects and those under construction. The total capacity of all projects in the joint portfolio (including solar, wind, and gas) has reached approximately 13,000 MW (13 GW), making ACWA Power responsible for a major share of Uzbekistan’s new generation capacity.

The launched projects are crucial for achieving Uzbekistan’s national goal to significantly increase its clean energy footprint. The country aims to generate 25% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, translating to an installed capacity target of 15,000 MW (15 GW) of solar and wind power. The combined 3.052 GW of new capacity announced in the news (752 MW connected + 2.3 GW construction start) directly contributes to this target.