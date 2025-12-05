Azerbaijani community's return to Armenia: pillar of regional peace - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. As reported earlier, a traditional international conference titled “Cultural Heritage and the Right of Return: Restoring the Cultural Heritage of Azerbaijanis Displaced from Armenia – as a Path to Justice, Reconciliation, and Peace” was held today in Baku under the organization of the Western Azerbaijan Community. During the event, a message from President Ilham Aliyev addressed to the conference participants was read out, highlighting several significant points.

Political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend that the President’s message contains multilayered and extensive ideas across political, humanitarian, and historical-cultural dimensions.

"The core message is that the right of Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia to return must be viewed not simply as a regional issue but as a matter that belongs on the global agenda of international law, human rights, and cultural heritage protection. The expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and the destruction of their cultural heritage is not presented as a random occurrence but as a deliberate, consistent policy. The devastation of cemeteries, religious sites, settlements, and both tangible and intangible heritage is described as a historically documented reality at the international level. This approach underscores that the question of return is not only political, but also a historical and ethical matter,” Garayev said.

According to him, one of the most important elements emphasized in the message is the reference to international documents that explicitly safeguard the right of return.

“The demand for return is not a political claim but a right aligned with international standards and legal norms. Armenia is obliged to ensure this right, as it is a fundamental human right clearly recognized by United Nations (UN) documents. Another major issue is the restoration of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia. This is a key component of cultural diplomacy and an integral part of confidence-building in the post-conflict period. It also opens new areas of activity for international organizations. These points demonstrate that Azerbaijan does not frame cultural heritage as a political tool but presents it within the context of protecting universal values,” he noted.

Garayev stressed that Azerbaijani society is far from any notion of revenge and approaches the matter strictly within a legal framework.

“The idea of return has never been framed as a threat to the territorial integrity of another state. This is extremely sensitive in the context of advancing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev’s reference to the Joint Declaration signed in Washington on August eight, and the initialling of the peace treaty further reinforces the political weight of the message. It shows that the right of return is no longer viewed only through a humanitarian lens but has become a component of the peace process. As a result, the prospects for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan are entering a truly realistic phase,” he said.

Garayev added that President Ilham Aliyev’s message carries multifaceted significance from diplomatic, humanitarian, and political perspectives.

“It renews international attention to historical injustices, strengthens the legal legitimacy of the right of return, presents the restoration of cultural heritage as an essential mechanism for peace and confidence-building, and supports the broader peace agenda with Armenia,” he said.

