Azerbaijan's Baku hosts inauguration of WUF13 volunteer center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Volunteer Center for the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) has been officially opened in Azerbaijan's Baku, the Chair of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and national coordinator of the WUF13, Anar Guliyev, wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“In celebration of International Volunteer Day, we opened the WUF13 Volunteer Center today. This is an important step in the preparation process for the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum, which will be held in Baku in May 2026.

Young people have tremendous potential: their energy, initiative, eagerness to learn, and openness to new ideas are powerful sources of inspiration. We clearly see how actively and sincerely youth participate in the processes shaping the development of our cities; they make urban planning more dynamic, vibrant, and open to innovation. There is a great deal of work ahead, but we are confident that the contributions, energy, and innovative perspectives of our volunteers will become an essential part of the success story we are building together,” the post reads.