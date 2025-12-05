Georgia, Azerbaijan likely to take media co-op to new level - official (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan and Georgia are linked by large-scale global projects that play an important role in both Georgia's economy and the development of bilateral relations, the head of the Diversity Georgia project at Georgia's Public Broadcaster (GPB), Ramilya Aliyeva, told Trend.

She made the remark at the media forum, “The role of media in forming public trust and information security.”

According to her, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the media sphere is still in its early stages, and the current forum could be a starting point for deeper and more meaningful relations between the media communities of the two countries.

"It is very important that we get to know each other better. It is important for Georgian media representatives to know their Azerbaijani colleagues and be able to establish direct contact. This will allow us to quickly verify information and ensure its accuracy," Aliyeva said.

She stressed that both countries face a serious challenge in the form of the spread of disinformation and fake news.

“The digital environment brings enormous opportunities, but also many new problems. And we can only combat disinformation through joint efforts,” she said.

According to her, there are a large number of media organizations in Georgia implementing various projects, but there are no joint initiatives with Azerbaijani colleagues yet.

“With the support of both sides, much can be achieved. Joint projects could be an important step in strengthening cooperation,” Aliyeva noted.