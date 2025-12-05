Disinformation constant challenge for Georgia and Azerbaijan - expert (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan and Georgia have repeatedly been the target of disinformation, Ioane Shaishmelashvili, host of the Georgian Eurocracy - Former Europe program, told Trend.

He made the remark at the Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum on “The role of media in forming public trust and information security.”

Ioane Shaishmelashvili emphasized the critical importance of promptly identifying and exposing misinformation, stressing the need to rely on credible and verified sources.

"Our nations are strategic partners, and fostering stronger ties between our media platforms is essential. Politicians, business leaders, and other influential figures communicate with the public through various media channels—television, radio, the internet, and social networks. Consequently, it is vital that the media provide accurate information and serve national security interests," Shaishmelashvili explained.

He further noted that the forum offers a valuable opportunity for knowledge exchange. "We share insights about the situation in Georgia, while our colleagues from Azerbaijan discuss their own legal frameworks, practical examples, challenges, and solutions. This dialogue is crucial for enhancing cooperation between media platforms and for strengthening the overall relationship between our two countries."

Shaishmelashvili also underlined the importance of state support: "The state must establish national priorities and communicate key challenges to us. In turn, the media should focus on shaping the information landscape and delivering essential messages to the public."