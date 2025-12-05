Azerbaijan sheds light on steps towards WTO membership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The latest meeting of the Commission on preparations for Azerbaijan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) was held, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, members of the Ministry and other relevant institutions represented on the Commission attended the meeting.

Speaking at the session, Commission Chairman and Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized that one of the key objectives set by the country’s leadership is to achieve sustainable and resilient economic growth in a modern era of new challenges. In this context, expanding access to foreign markets is of particular importance.

The meeting also reviewed measures to develop competitive domestic production and enhance export potential. Next steps in the WTO accession process and ongoing negotiations were discussed and planned.

