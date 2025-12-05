SOFAZ explores investment opportunities with international institutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. A delegation from the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), led by Executive Director Israfil Mammadov, conducted a working visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Trend reports via the SOFAZ.

During the visit, the delegation met with leaders of leading international institutions and major private partners to discuss prospects for cooperation and investment.

The SOFAZ delegation met with Rolly van Rappard, co-founder and chairman of the CVC Group. The meeting focused on the current state of long-term cooperation between SOFAZ and CVC, potential opportunities to expand the investment portfolio across different asset classes, and new trends shaping global markets.

The delegation also held discussions with Michael Milken, Chairman of the Milken Institute. Known for his significant contributions to capital market development and long-standing support of global initiatives in finance, healthcare, and education, Milken discussed global trends affecting institutional investors, sustainable investment practices, and strategic directions across various regions. The parties also explored possible avenues for future cooperation and experience exchange.

SOFAZ reported that the delegation participated in the Middle East & Africa Summit 2025, organized by the Milken Institute in Abu Dhabi. During a panel discussion titled “Investment and Business Ties Between Asia and the Middle East,” Deputy Executive Director Rovshan Javadov highlighted the deepening economic cooperation between Asia and the Middle East, noting the emergence of new partnership models that strengthen capital flows, innovation, and talent. He also emphasized the role of sovereign funds in reinforcing regional value chains, supporting market integration, and promoting economic diversification.

Javadov added that SOFAZ, guided by its long-term and sustainable investment approach, continues to closely monitor emerging opportunities across both regions.

