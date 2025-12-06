Azerbaijan's Baku hosts D-8 Youth Dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6.​ Azerbaijan's Baku is rolling out the red carpet for the D-8 (Developing Eight) Youth Dialogue, marking its debut, Trend reports.

The event will bring together heads of youth policy institutions from D-8 member states, representatives of leading youth organizations, policymakers, and well-known international experts in the field.

The dialogue, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, will focus on the theme “Youth Shaping the Future of the Global Urban Agenda: Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Cities of Tomorrow.”

The main goal of the event is to strengthen regional and international cooperation among young people, enhance youth potential in innovation and employment, and expand the role of young people in building sustainable, inclusive, and resilient urban environments.

Within the forum, discussions will be held on topics such as "Human Capital Development and Sustainable Urbanization—Youth as a Leading Force for Development," "Sustainable Urbanization: Youth and the Future of Cities," and "Transformation for Smart and Inclusive Cities."

More than 30 foreign delegates from eight countries, as well as the Secretariat of the Organization, and around 10 professional speakers will take part in the forum, bringing together over 100 participants in total.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel