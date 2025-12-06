Uzbekistan reports forecasts for steady GDP expansion in 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 6. Uzbekistan is looking at a GDP growth of 6.6 percent by 2026, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

According to the draft budget law (Annex 2), GDP expansion is expected to be driven by a 6.4 percent increase in industrial output, 4.2 percent growth in agriculture, and a 14.5 percent expansion of the services sector.

State budget revenues for 2026 are projected at 368.9 trillion soums ($30.9 billion), while expenditures are set at 402.4 trillion soums ($33.7 billion), including interbudgetary transfers. Revenues of state targeted funds (excluding transfers) are estimated at 78.2 trillion soums ($6.6 billion), with expenditures amounting to 147.5 trillion soums ($12.4 billion).

The Pension Fund is expected to receive 64.7 trillion soums ($5.4 billion) in revenues, with expenditures of 86.1 trillion soums ($7.2 billion) and a budgetary transfer of 23 trillion soums ($1.9 billion).

The draft budget sets the upper limit for the overall fiscal deficit at 3 percent of GDP, or 59.9 trillion soums ($5 billion), while the combined deficit of the state budget and targeted funds is projected at 1.5 percent of GDP.

As of November 26, 2025, the official exchange rate set by the National Bank of Uzbekistan stands at 1 USD = 11,936.89 soums.