2026 FIFA World Cup draw reveals groups

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has been completed, Trend reports.

The group stage matchups are as follows:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Denmark vs. North Macedonia/Czech Republic vs. Ireland

Group B: Canada, Italy vs. Northern Ireland/Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey vs. Romania/Slovakia vs. Kosovo

Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Ukraine vs. Sweden/Poland vs. Albania, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, Bolivia-Suriname/Iraq, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, New Caledonia-Jamaica/Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

The 2026 tournament will be the first World Cup to feature an expanded 48-team format, bringing more nations into the global football spotlight.