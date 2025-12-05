Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
2026 FIFA World Cup draw reveals groups

World Materials 5 December 2025 23:23 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has been completed, Trend reports.

The group stage matchups are as follows:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Denmark vs. North Macedonia/Czech Republic vs. Ireland
Group B: Canada, Italy vs. Northern Ireland/Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey vs. Romania/Slovakia vs. Kosovo
Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Ukraine vs. Sweden/Poland vs. Albania, Tunisia
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
Group I: France, Senegal, Bolivia-Suriname/Iraq, Norway
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, New Caledonia-Jamaica/Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uzbekistan, Colombia
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

The 2026 tournament will be the first World Cup to feature an expanded 48-team format, bringing more nations into the global football spotlight.

