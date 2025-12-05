Kyrgyzstan takes bold step towards self-sufficiency with new gypsum plant

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 5. A new gypsum board production plant was inaugurated today in the village of Dostuk, Suzak District, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The opening ceremony took place as part of the official working visit of Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The facility, which was built with an investment of $11.7 million, is poised to significantly bolster Kyrgyzstan's construction materials sector in response to the growing domestic demand. The plant will produce up to 60,000 tons of gypsum powder and 10 million square meters of gypsum board annually, thereby generating 80 new jobs in the Jalal-Abad region.

Prime Minister Kasymaliev emphasized the strategic importance of the plant's launch, particularly as Kyrgyzstan continues to rely heavily on imports of building materials. In the first nine months of 2025, the country imported 8.5 million square meters of gypsum products.

During the ceremony, the prime minister highlighted broader trends in the national industrial landscape. Industrial output exceeded 595 billion soms in the first ten months of the year, reflecting a 9.8 percent increase. Construction materials accounted for 8.4 percent of total industrial production.

Kasymaliev noted that industrialization remains a priority for the government, with over 100 new enterprises opening annually across the country.