Azerbaijani boxers secure wins at World Championships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. On the second day of the World Boxing Championships in Dubai, European champion Subkhan Mamedov (48 kg) defeated Filipino boxer Joey Cano in his opening match, Trend reports.

Mamedov won in the third round and advanced to the round of 16, where he will face Tajik boxer Mekhron Shafiev.

Azerbaijani athlete Zaur Gahramanov (67 kg) also began the tournament with a victory, defeating Gambian boxer Sheikh Sarr in the first round. Gahramanov’s next opponent will be Argentine boxer Tomás Casazza.