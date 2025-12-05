Azerbaijani FM addresses 4th European Conference on Azerbaijan Studies in Austria (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. During a working visit to Austria on 5 December 2025, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated in and delivered remarks at the 4th European Conference on Azerbaijan Studies, Trend reports.

The event gathered policymakers, think tanks, academics, and independent experts to discuss Azerbaijan’s strategic vision and foreign policy priorities.

Speaking at the roundtable, Minister Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan’s growing regional role as a stabilizing force. He highlighted the country’s achievements in multilateral formats at a time when international cooperation requires stronger credibility and effective delivery.

The minister also informed participants about Azerbaijan’s preparations to host the 13th World Urban Forum and World Environment Day in 2026—major global platforms aimed at advancing sustainable urbanization, resilient housing, clean energy infrastructure, and climate finance mobilization, all framed under the theme of regional and global responsibility.

Bayramov recalled the outcomes of the 8 August Washington Peace Summit, where the Trilateral Joint Declaration and other significant agreements were signed. He noted that the final closure of the OSCE Minsk Process structures reflects international recognition of the new post-conflict regional reality.

The minister reiterated Azerbaijan’s readiness to work with all partners committed to bridge-building diplomacy and cooperation. He underscored the importance of strengthening transport and renewable energy corridors linking the Caspian and Black Sea regions, ensuring that peace, regional connectivity, economic security, and sustainability remain key pillars of Azerbaijan’s future diplomatic engagement.