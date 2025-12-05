Kazakhstan and Austria explore joint industrial projects to boost export potential

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 5. Kazakhstan and Austrian industrial leaders discuss joint investment and industrial projects, Trend reports via the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev and representatives of major Austrian companies, including ÖBB, Lasselsberger Group, Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH, AVL List GmbH, Steyr Automotive, Rosenbauer International, and Magnatech GmbH.

The roundtable focused on the development and implementation of new industrial projects in mechanical engineering, green metallurgy, transport system modernization, raw material processing, and smart technologies. Special attention was given to initiatives designed to increase Kazakhstan’s export potential in agriculture, metallurgy, chemicals, mechanical engineering, and IT services.

Kosherbayev highlighted opportunities for Austrian firms to establish production facilities, localize technologies, and expand their presence across Central Asia. He also emphasized Kazakhstan’s stable macroeconomic environment, access to regional markets, and favorable conditions for industrial projects, inviting Austrian companies to actively participate in upcoming initiatives.

The discussions also explored transport infrastructure modernization, innovation, and technology transfer, forming part of Kazakhstan’s ongoing strategy to attract foreign direct investment and develop high-tech industrial capacity. Kazakhstan has secured over $470 billion in FDI since independence, underlining its position as a regional hub for investment and industrial development.

These discussions are built on the framework of the Kazakhstan-Austrian Business Council (KABC). In April 2025, the Council convened in Astana with representatives from the Federal Economic Chamber of Austria, including Deputy Vice President Philipp Gadi, alongside Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vasilenko and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Austria Mukhtar Tleuberdi. At that meeting, Kazakhstan’s investment potential was showcased, emphasizing localization of high-tech production and joint implementation of export-oriented projects, particularly in green energy, machine engineering, raw materials processing, and digitalization.