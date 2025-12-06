Turkmenistan’s glass industry strengthens with new exchange transactions
Photo: The official website of SCRMET
The glass products were supplied by enterprises operating under the Ministry of Industry and Construction Materials Production of Turkmenistan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy