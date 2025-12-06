Kazatomprom reports 9M2025 revenue results

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 6. Kazatomprom's consolidated revenue for January-September 2025 amounted to 1.2 trillion tenge ($2.32 billion), Trend reports via the company.

Operating profit exceeded 498 billion tenge ($963.5 million), while net profit reached 533 billion tenge ($1.03 billion).

Meanwhile, total production of uranium oxide (U₃O₈) at all enterprises involving Kazatomprom amounted to 18,709 tons in January-September 2025, which is 12 percent higher compared to 16,751 tons in the same period of 2024. The company acknowledges that a segment of this aggregate may be attributable to collaborative venture stakeholders or third parties.

Kazatomprom’s attributable share of U₃O₈ production totaled 9,806 tons, representing a 10 percent increase versus 8,908 tons recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

The total sales volume of uranium by Kazatomprom and its consolidated subsidiaries reached 12,776 tons, up 10 percent from 11,639 tons sold in the same period last year. The average realized price for uranium sales over the first nine months of 2025 stood at $62.97 per pound, which is six percent below the average price of $66.81 per pound in January-September 2024.

Kazatomprom is aiming to hit the ground running with its total uranium production, including joint ventures, expected to soar to between 25,000 and 26,500 tons in 2025.

Kazatomprom operates as the principal atomic entity of Kazakhstan, holding the title of the preeminent global supplier of natural uranium. It exerts comprehensive oversight over the nation’s uranium reserves and manages the entire nuclear fuel continuum, encompassing exploration, extraction, and the fabrication and international distribution of nuclear fuel constituents.

Conversions from KZT to USD are based on the National Bank of Kazakhstan’s official exchange rate of 1 USD = 516.86 KZT as of November 28, 2025.