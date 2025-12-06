Turkmenistan's commercial bank announces tender for audit of its financials
Organizations and enterprises of any ownership form, as well as foreign companies with the necessary licenses, are invited to participate. Tender proposals will be accepted between 4 December and 16 January.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy