Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 6

Economy Materials 6 December 2025 09:45 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 6, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 39 currencies went up, while 7 currencies fell compared to December 4.

The official rate for $1 is 647,542 rials, while one euro is valued at 753,455 rials. On December 4, the euro was priced at 752,332 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 6

Rial on December 4

1 US dollar

USD

647,542

645,238

1 British pound

GBP

862,828

860,174

1 Swiss franc

CHF

804,354

806,025

1 Swedish króna

SEK

68,805

68,821

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

64,023

64,082

1 Danish krone

DKK

100,871

100,731

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,197

7,155

1 UAE Dirham

AED

176,322

175,694

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,108,846

2,103,240

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

230,968

229,392

100 Japanese yen

JPY

416,968

415,837

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

83,182

82,892

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,682,392

1,675,727

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

467,208

462,440

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

373,705

372,139

1 South African rand

ZAR

38,166

37,844

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,233

15,203

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,444

8,316

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

177,896

177,263

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

49,434

49,234

1 Syrian pound

SYP

59

58

1 Australian dollar

AUD

429,601

425,261

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

172,678

172,063

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,722,186

1,716,059

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

499,661

498,601

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

529,500

527,718

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

20,994

20,901

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

308

307

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

449,576

447,004

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

119,069

118,394

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

91,540

91,340

100 Thai baht

THB

2,030,875

2,022,189

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

157,516

156,489

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

439,582

440,049

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

913,317

910,068

1 euro

EUR

753,455

752,332

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

127,950

128,334

1 Georgian lari

GEL

240,030

239,049

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

38,789

38,858

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,880

9,737

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

225,610

190,320

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

380,907

379,552

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,097,530

1,093,213

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

70,590

70,209

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

185,165

183,961

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,576

2,607

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 859,314 rials and $1 costs 738,520 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 834,286 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 717,010 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.17-1.2 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.36-1.39 million rials.

