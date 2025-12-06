Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 6, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 39 currencies went up, while 7 currencies fell compared to December 4.

The official rate for $1 is 647,542 rials, while one euro is valued at 753,455 rials. On December 4, the euro was priced at 752,332 rials.

Currency Rial on December 6 Rial on December 4 1 US dollar USD 647,542 645,238 1 British pound GBP 862,828 860,174 1 Swiss franc CHF 804,354 806,025 1 Swedish króna SEK 68,805 68,821 1 Norwegian krone NOK 64,023 64,082 1 Danish krone DKK 100,871 100,731 1 Indian rupee INR 7,197 7,155 1 UAE Dirham AED 176,322 175,694 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,108,846 2,103,240 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 230,968 229,392 100 Japanese yen JPY 416,968 415,837 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 83,182 82,892 1 Omani rial OMR 1,682,392 1,675,727 1 Canadian dollar CAD 467,208 462,440 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 373,705 372,139 1 South African rand ZAR 38,166 37,844 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,233 15,203 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,444 8,316 1 Qatari riyal QAR 177,896 177,263 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 49,434 49,234 1 Syrian pound SYP 59 58 1 Australian dollar AUD 429,601 425,261 1 Saudi riyal SAR 172,678 172,063 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,722,186 1,716,059 1 Singapore dollar SGD 499,661 498,601 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 529,500 527,718 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 20,994 20,901 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 308 307 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 449,576 447,004 1 Libyan dinar LYD 119,069 118,394 1 Chinese yuan CNY 91,540 91,340 100 Thai baht THB 2,030,875 2,022,189 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 157,516 156,489 1,000 South Korean won KRW 439,582 440,049 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 913,317 910,068 1 euro EUR 753,455 752,332 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 127,950 128,334 1 Georgian lari GEL 240,030 239,049 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 38,789 38,858 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,880 9,737 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 225,610 190,320 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 380,907 379,552 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,097,530 1,093,213 1 Tajik somoni TJS 70,590 70,209 1 Turkmen manat TMT 185,165 183,961 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,576 2,607

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 859,314 rials and $1 costs 738,520 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 834,286 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 717,010 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.17-1.2 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.36-1.39 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel