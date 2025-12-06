Azerbaijani President's assistant meets with National Security Adviser to Qatar's Emir

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met with National Security Adviser to the Emir of Qatar Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad, the publication of Hajiyev on X page said, Trend reports.

"Today I met with my brother Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad, National Security Adviser to the Emir of Qatar.

We discussed bilateral relations as well as the regional and international developments," Hajiyev noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel