Nakhchivan railway modernization set to boost annual cargo capacity - Azerbaijan Railways (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6.​ Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has completed the design phase for the reconstruction and modernization of the railway infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, with construction now underway in the Ordubad district near the border with Armenia, Trend reports via the company.

The project rolls out a railway line stretching over 188 kilometers, looking to set up a modern network that keeps up with contemporary standards. Once major renovations are wrapped up, the Nakhchivan railway’s annual cargo capacity is set to hit 15 million tons.

As part of an agreement signed in Washington on August 8, 2025, under the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), the railway connection along the Zangezur corridor will be restored. The corridor, a critical segment of the North-South transport route, is set to become a key transit link between Europe and Asia, enhancing regional freight transportation.

