Azerbaijan expresses readiness for social experience swap with OTS (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijan has conducted successful social reforms in recent years and is ready to expand cooperation with member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), as well as exchange the successful experience, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Aliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the meeting with OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev as part of his visit to Azerbaijan for taking part in the first meeting of the OTS Ministers of Labor, Employment, and Social Protection, held in Baku.

Aliyev noted that we highly appreciate the work done by the OTS Secretariat to strengthen cooperation in the social field among Turkic states. The minister emphasized the importance of the first meeting of the ministers of labor, employment, and social protection of the organization's member states held in Azerbaijan.

Omuralev welcomed the important steps taken to expand cooperation between Turkic states in the fields of labor, employment, and social protection, and he stated that the OTS Secretariat will continue to provide its support in this area.

During a meeting with Turkish Minister of Labor and Social Protection Vedat Işıkhan, visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the first meeting of the OTS Ministers of Labor, Employment, and Social Protection, Aliyev emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye have risen to the level of strategic alliance with the efforts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Aliyev also pointed out that the interstate relations have really taken off in the areas of labor, employment, and social protection.

Işıkhan said that the successful cooperation between the two ministries will continue to expand within the OTS framework. He pointed out the special importance of the first meeting of the OTS Ministers of Labor, Employment, and Social Protection held under the title "Cooperation in the field of labor for the common prosperity of the Turkic states" in the development of relations.

The meeting went on with an exchange of views on future cooperation issues.

