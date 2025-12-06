Turkmenistan assesses its eleven-month macroeconomic milestones
Photo: Turkmenobahyzmat
The construction sector contributed 8.1% to Turkmenistan's 6.3% GDP growth from January to November, while the transport and communications sector contributed 10%. Trade contributed 9.7%, agriculture accounted for 7%, and services for 7.4%.With good production indicators reported by all key industries, overall output grew 10.1% year-on-year. The growth rate for retail commerce was 13%, while the growth rate for overseas trade was 9.1%.
