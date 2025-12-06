President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Finland

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb on the occasion of the country's Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Finland – Independence Day.

I believe that the relations between our countries will continue to develop in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation to the benefits of our peoples.

On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your people," the letter reads.