Kyrgyzstan approves new rules to support local community initiatives

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 6. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has approved updated procedures for selecting and financing local community initiatives for 2024–2027, Trend reports via the cabinet.

The decision, outlined in Resolution No. 779 signed on December 4, 2025, by Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev, introduces a framework for how local development ideas are proposed, evaluated, and funded.

The regulation details the full project cycle - from notifying residents about the launch of an initiative call, to preparing and submitting applications, to project evaluation after completion. It sets out rules for public discussions, pre-selection, documentation, competitive evaluation, and oversight. The document also guides the use of funds contributed by citizens, businesses, and organizations, including rules for handling savings or situations where a project cannot be completed.

Municipalities will be able to tailor selection criteria to regional development fund requirements and award additional points to projects in priority local sectors such as landscaping, playgrounds and sports fields, water supply, and sanitation. Larger communities may also identify their own priority areas for development.

To ensure proper implementation, municipalities will be divided into two support groups. Group 1 includes cities and rural municipalities with no budget deficits in 2025 and with prior experience in local initiatives. These areas will receive intensified support in 2025–2026, including training and methodological assistance. Group 2, consisting of the remaining municipalities, will receive similar assistance starting in 2027.