President of Turkmenistan orders timely salary payments for all employees

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 6. President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, during a Cabinet meeting reviewing the government’s work over the first eleven months of the year, has instructed the deputy prime minister to ensure that salaries for employees of all institutions and enterprises, regardless of ownership, are fully paid by December 20 of this year, Trend reports via Mejlis’ (the Parliament) press release.

He additionally advocated for a comprehensive analysis of the outcomes of this initiative and underscored the imperative to enhance regulatory scrutiny of the nation’s economic, financial, and banking domains.

Earlier, Turkmenistan’s Central Bank rolled out a fresh batch of modified polymer banknotes, including the 1, 5, and 10 manats, along with a new 200-manat polymer note. The revamped banknotes come with bells and whistles, boasting fortified protection systems, greater resilience to wear and tear, dirt, and damage, along with snazzier visual security elements. All denominations are mandatory for acceptance at face value across the country.

