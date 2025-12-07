Azerbaijan sheds light on number of payment cards in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The number of payment cards in circulation in banks and Azerpost LLC systems increased by 334,000 units compared to the previous month, reaching 21.7 million units by the end of October this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Central Bank indicates that this indicator increased by 13.3 percent compared to the same period last year. It was noted that the number of debit cards in the payment system increased by 16 percent, while the number of credit cards decreased by 5.2 percent.

"The growth in payment cards had a positive impact on the volume of non-cash payments. Thus, the volume of domestic non-cash transactions in October increased by 17.6 percent compared to the same period last year. In October 2025, the volume of domestic non-cash payments made with cards amounted to 8.8 million manat ($5.1 million). Of these, 7.7 million manat ($4.5 million) were accounted for by e-commerce. Of the remaining amount, 1.04 million manat ($610,000) were made through POS terminals, and 4 million manat ($2.3 million) through self-service terminals and ATMs. Since the beginning of the year, the volume of domestic non-cash transactions using payment cards has amounted to 67.5 percent of the volume of domestic card transactions," the information notes.

Meanwhile, it was noted that dynamic growth is observed in the payment networks of banks and Azerpost LLC. Thus, compared to the end of October last year, the number of ATMs increased by 8.1 percent, and the number of POS terminals by 60.4 percent.