Iranian FM to visit several countries in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit several countries in the near future, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghai said at a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

Bagai said that the Iranian Foreign Minister will visit Azerbaijan today.

Bagai noted that Iran is planning to visit Belarus and Russia with a high-level delegation in the near future. This visit will be aimed at holding ongoing consultations with both countries.

An Iranian official said that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visits to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan will take place in the coming days.