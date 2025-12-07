Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 7, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to December 6.

The official rate for $1 is 650,652 rials, while one euro is valued at 757,517 rials. On December 6, the euro was priced at 753,455 rials.

Currency Rial on December 7 Rial on December 6 1 US dollar USD 650,652 647,542 1 British pound GBP 867,889 862,828 1 Swiss franc CHF 808,822 804,354 1 Swedish króna SEK 69,185 68,805 1 Norwegian krone NOK 64,365 64,023 1 Danish krone DKK 101,426 100,871 1 Indian rupee INR 7,228 7,197 1 UAE Dirham AED 177,169 176,322 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,120,858 2,108,846 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 231,870 230,968 100 Japanese yen JPY 418,831 416,968 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 83,580 83,182 1 Omani rial OMR 1,690,301 1,682,392 1 Canadian dollar CAD 470,537 467,208 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 375,704 373,705 1 South African rand ZAR 38,442 38,166 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,290 15,233 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,520 8,444 1 Qatari riyal QAR 178,751 177,896 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 49,652 49,434 1 Syrian pound SYP 59 59 1 Australian dollar AUD 431,763 429,601 1 Saudi riyal SAR 173,507 172,678 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,722,186 1,722,186 1 Singapore dollar SGD 502,223 499,661 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 532,138 529,500 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 21,126 20,994 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 310 308 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 451,521 449,576 1 Libyan dinar LYD 170,480 119,069 1 Chinese yuan CNY 92,010 91,540 100 Thai baht THB 2,040,422 2,030,875 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 158,231 157,516 1,000 South Korean won KRW 441,731 439,582 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 917,704 913,317 1 euro EUR 757,517 753,455 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 128,729 127,950 1 Georgian lari GEL 241,111 240,030 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 39,060 38,789 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,857 9,880 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 226,708 225,610 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 382,392 380,907 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,103,686 1,097,530 1 Tajik somoni TJS 70,916 70,590 1 Turkmen manat TMT 185,537 185,165 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,558 2,576

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 854,458 rials and $1 costs 733,917 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 829,571 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 717,010 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.19-1.22 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.39-1.42 million rials.

