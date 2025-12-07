Turkmenistan reviews transport sector performance for 11M2025

Photo: Turkmenobahyzmat

President Berdimukhamedov highlighted the need to strengthen and modernize the sector’s infrastructure, further improve the transport and logistics system, expand transit services, and ensure high-quality service for the population. He instructed the deputy prime minister to focus on these priorities.

