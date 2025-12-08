Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 8

Economy Materials 8 December 2025 10:00 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 8, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to December 7.

The official rate for $1 is 659,223 rials, while one euro is valued at 766,999 rials. On December 7 the euro was priced at 757,517 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 8

Rial on December 7

1 US dollar

USD

659,223

650,652

1 British pound

GBP

878,929

867,889

1 Swiss franc

CHF

819,317

808,822

1 Swedish króna

SEK

70,114

69,185

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

65,215

64,365

1 Danish krone

DKK

102,762

101,426

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,329

7,228

1 UAE Dirham

AED

179,503

177,169

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,147,861

2,120,858

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

235,127

231,870

100 Japanese yen

JPY

424,414

418,831

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

84,677

83,580

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,713,153

1,690,301

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

477,122

470,537

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

380,730

375,704

1 South African rand

ZAR

38,944

38,442

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,502

15,290

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,565

8,520

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

181,105

178,751

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

50,307

49,652

1 Syrian pound

SYP

60

59

1 Australian dollar

AUD

437,711

431,763

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

175,793

173,507

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,753,253

1,722,186

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

508,610

502,223

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

539,151

532,138

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

21,405

21,126

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

314

310

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

457,843

451,521

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

121,193

119,620

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

93,237

92,010

100 Thai baht

THB

2,067,339

2,040,422

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

160,348

158,231

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

447,167

441,731

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

929,793

917,704

1 euro

EUR

766,999

757,517

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

130,483

128,729

1 Georgian lari

GEL

244,358

241,111

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

39,548

39,060

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,987

9,857

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

229,529

226,708

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

387,427

382,392

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,118,134

1,103,686

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

71,306

70,916

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

187,916

185,537

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,577

2,558

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 849,446 rials and $1 costs 730,085 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 824,706 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 708,821 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.21-1.24 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.41-1.44 million rials.

