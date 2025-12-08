Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 8, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to December 7.

The official rate for $1 is 659,223 rials, while one euro is valued at 766,999 rials. On December 7 the euro was priced at 757,517 rials.

Currency Rial on December 8 Rial on December 7 1 US dollar USD 659,223 650,652 1 British pound GBP 878,929 867,889 1 Swiss franc CHF 819,317 808,822 1 Swedish króna SEK 70,114 69,185 1 Norwegian krone NOK 65,215 64,365 1 Danish krone DKK 102,762 101,426 1 Indian rupee INR 7,329 7,228 1 UAE Dirham AED 179,503 177,169 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,147,861 2,120,858 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 235,127 231,870 100 Japanese yen JPY 424,414 418,831 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 84,677 83,580 1 Omani rial OMR 1,713,153 1,690,301 1 Canadian dollar CAD 477,122 470,537 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 380,730 375,704 1 South African rand ZAR 38,944 38,442 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,502 15,290 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,565 8,520 1 Qatari riyal QAR 181,105 178,751 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 50,307 49,652 1 Syrian pound SYP 60 59 1 Australian dollar AUD 437,711 431,763 1 Saudi riyal SAR 175,793 173,507 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,753,253 1,722,186 1 Singapore dollar SGD 508,610 502,223 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 539,151 532,138 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 21,405 21,126 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 314 310 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 457,843 451,521 1 Libyan dinar LYD 121,193 119,620 1 Chinese yuan CNY 93,237 92,010 100 Thai baht THB 2,067,339 2,040,422 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 160,348 158,231 1,000 South Korean won KRW 447,167 441,731 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 929,793 917,704 1 euro EUR 766,999 757,517 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 130,483 128,729 1 Georgian lari GEL 244,358 241,111 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 39,548 39,060 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,987 9,857 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 229,529 226,708 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 387,427 382,392 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,118,134 1,103,686 1 Tajik somoni TJS 71,306 70,916 1 Turkmen manat TMT 187,916 185,537 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,577 2,558

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 849,446 rials and $1 costs 730,085 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 824,706 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 708,821 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.21-1.24 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.41-1.44 million rials.

