Winter in Azerbaijan – Gingerbread City Exhibition by NARGIS Magazine (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. NARGIS Magazine opened its magical seasonal project, “Winter in Azerbaijan,” a festive Gingerbread City exhibition that brings together craftsmanship, imagination and holiday spirit. Hosted at Port Baku Mall, the exhibition invites visitors into a miniature gingerbread world.

The grand opening welcomed guests into an atmosphere of warmth and celebration. Throughout the evening, beloved mascots such as the Grinch, Olaf, Santa Claus, and a magician entertained visitors, while the children’s choir of the IMEC filled the space with cheerful melodies. Live music by Merry Band added to the festive ambiance. Guests were served hot chocolate, and gluten-free cookies. In addition, visitors received exclusive “Winter in Azerbaijan” postcards and gingerbread cookies as a gift.

The exhibition will remain open to the public to January 15. Entrance is free.