Azerbaijani President's assistant meets with GCC head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met with the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaevi, the publication of Hajiyev on X page said, Trend reports.

"I am pleased to meet with Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

We held an exchange of view on succesful Azerbaijan-GCC relations and discussed opportunities to further expand our cooperation," Hajiyev noted.

