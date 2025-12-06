Azerbaijani, Armenian officials participate in panel discussion in Qatar (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev and Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan have jointly taken part in a panel discussion titled "Armenia–Azerbaijan Lasting Peace: The Washington Accord and a Shared Future" at the Doha forum, the publication of Hajiyev on X page said, Trend reports.

"On the sidelines of Doha forum I and Armen Grigorian participated in the panel with the moderator of David Hearst.

We discussed the steps taken in terms of implementing the Washington arrangements including the economic benefit of peace, connectivity, confidence building measures etc. I highlighted the strong intention of Azerbaijan to transform the region of South Caucasus into the zone of sustainable peace and prosperity," the publication added.

