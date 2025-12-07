D-8 Baku Youth Declaration adopted on second day of Youth Dialogue (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The second day of the D-8 Youth Dialogue, held in Baku, successfully concluded on December 7, Trend reports.

Throughout the day, several panel discussions took place focusing on youth policy, urban development, and the role of youth in shaping a sustainable urban environment.

The first panel, titled “Mobility in Cities: Policies, Innovations, and Solutions for More Inclusive and Youth-Oriented Mobility Systems,” addressed issues related to urban transport accessibility, mobility approaches tailored to youth needs, digital transport solutions, and the creation of a sustainable urban environment.

This was followed by another panel, “Skills for Green Urban Development: Youth for Sustainable and Low-Carbon Cities.” Experts and participants exchanged views on developing green skills among youth, opportunities for building ecologically sustainable urban models, and initiatives aimed at accelerating the transition to a low-carbon future.

Representatives of member countries discussed cooperation opportunities in urbanization, environmental policy, innovation, and strengthening youth participation throughout the sessions.

At the official closing ceremony, speeches were delivered by Secretary-General of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, Head of the International Relations Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Zarifa Zulfugarova, and Egyptian youth representative Karen Hani.

At the end of the event, the D-8 Baku Youth Declaration was adopted by representatives of the D-8 countries. The Declaration outlines shared commitments to increasing youth involvement in decision-making processes, promoting sustainable urban development, strengthening green skills, and expanding regional cooperation.

The two-day D-8 Youth Dialogue aimed to contribute significantly to strengthening youth policy and partnerships for sustainable urban development among regional countries, as well as to the creation of new joint initiatives.